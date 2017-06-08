Opinion Trump, Fox News and Their Ally ISIS: The Triumph of the 12-year-old Male Mind
All three have shared values. We saw it best in the aftermath of the London attacks – how each benefits from hatred of Muslims and sowing fear of terrorism. How each caters to the 12-year-old male within
Deep inside many an adult male, this one included, is a 12-year-old with too much on his mind. Killing, for one thing.
