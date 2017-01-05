Opinion Elor Azaria’s Act of Murder, and the Rabbis Who Justify It, Defile Judaism

Jewish notions of the horror of murder are being dumped into the sewer of messianic madness, abetted by a prime minister who comforts the perpetrator’s family, implicitly justifying Azaria’s act.

The conviction of Elor Azaria for killing a Palestinian assailant is itself an Israeli tragedy. But it also reveals a rabbinic and Jewish ethical...

