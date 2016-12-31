Opinion A.B. Yehoshua, You're Deluded: The Two-state Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Remains Viable

Despite what A.B. Yehoshua believes, and what Naftali Bennett wants us to believe, the settlement enterprise has not made two states for two peoples impossible.

comments Print Subscribe now

If there is a sure sign that the Zeitgeist prevailing in Israel today is one of messianism, imperviousness and detachment, it’s the...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

2016 in Photos
Click, pick and share your picture of the year