Istanbul New Year's Shooting: Full List of Major 2016 Attacks in Turkey

A deadly New Year's assault on an Istanbul nightclub follows a long string of attacks in Turkey over the past year. A look at the most significant attacks:

* January 1, 2017, Istanbul. An assailant opens fire at a crowded nightclub during New Year's celebrations. Istanbul's governor says the attack killed at least 39 people and wounded 69 others. An Israeli woman was wounded in the attack, and another was missing.

An armoured police vehicle blocks a road leads to a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. STR/AP

* December 19, Ankara: A Turkish riot policeman assassinates Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition.

The shooting of Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, after being shot at an Ankara art exhibit, December 19, 2016 Burhan Ozbilici, AP

* December 17, Kayseri province: Suicide car bomber targeting a public bus transporting off-duty soldiers kills 13 troops and wounds 56 other people.

* December 10, Istanbul: A double bomb attack outside soccer stadium kills 44 people and wounds 149.

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. MURAD SEZER/REUTERS

* November 24, Adana: Car bomb targeting a government building kills at least two people and wounds 33 others.

* November 4, Diyarbakir: Car bomb near a riot-police bus kills at least 11 people, including two police officers. A Kurdish militant group and IS both claim responsibility.

* October 10, Dicle: A top local official of the ruling Justice and Development Party is killed when attackers open fire at a gas station he owned.

* October 9, Hakkari province: Kurdish militants detonate car bomb outside a military checkpoint in the southeast, killing 10 soldiers and eight civilians.

* October 8, Ankara: Two suicide bombers blow themselves up after refusing to surrender to police. No one else was hurt.

* October 6, Istanbul: Motorcycle bomb explodes near a police station, wounding at least 10 people.

* September 12. Van: Car bomb wounds 50 people outside ruling party's municipal headquarters.

* August 26, Cizre: Kurdish suicide bomber rams an explosives-laden truck into a police checkpoint, killing at least 11 officers and wounding 78 other people.

* August 20, Gaziantep: Suicide bomber — possibly as young as 12 — kills at least 51 people at an outdoor Kurdish wedding party. ISIS suspected of directing attack.

* August 18, Elazig: Car bomb at police headquarters kills at least five people and wounds more than 140.

* August 17, Van: Car bombing at a police station kills a police officer and two civilians; 53 civilians and 20 police officers wounded.

* July 15: About 270 people die in military coup attempt.

People attack and try to stop a Turkish police armored vehicle, carrying Turkish soldiers that participated in the coup and surrendered, Saturday, July 16, 2016. Emrah Gurel, AP

* June 28, Istanbul's Ataturk Airport: Three suicide bombers armed with assault rifles storm airport, killing 44 people and wounding nearly 150.

Passengers embrace each other at the entrance to Istanbul's Ataturk airport, early Wednesday, June 29, 2016 following their evacuation after a blast. Emrah Gurel, AP

* June 17, Istanbul: Car bomb explodes as a police vehicle passes by, killing 11 people.

* June 8, Midyat: Kurdish suicide car bomber kills five people and wounds 51, including 23 civilians, outside a police headquarters near Turkey-Syria border.

* June 7, Istanbul: Car bomb hits a riot police bus during the morning rush hour, killing 11 people and wounding 36. A Kurdish militant group claims responsibility.

* May 12, Istanbul: Car bomb targeting a military garrison explodes during rush hour, wounding eight people.

* May 10, Diyarbakir: Car bomb strikes police vehicle carrying officers escorting seven detained Kurdish militants, killing three people and wounding 45 others.

* May 1, Gaziantep: Car bomb at the entrance of a police station kills two officers, 22 other people wounded.

* April 27, Bursa: Female suicide bomber wounds 13 in a historic district of Turkey's fourth largest city.

* April 12, Gaziantep: Syrian journalist dies from gunshot wounds from attack claimed by ISIS.

* March 31, Diyarbakir: Car bomb kills seven police officers and wounds 27 people, including 13 police.

* March 19, Istanbul: Turkish suicide bomber kills five people in the city's main pedestrian shopping street, Istiklal. Turkish officials say bomber was linked to ISIS. Three Israelis were killed in the attack.

People light candles at the site of a blast on Istiklal Street, a major shopping and tourist district, in central Istanbul on March 19, 2016. AFP

* March 13, Ankara: Kurdish woman blows herself up in a car at a busy transport hub, killing 37 people in an attack claimed by TAK, also known as the Kurdish Freedom Falcons.

* February 17, Ankara: A suicide car bomb apparently targeting military personnel kills 29 people in an attack claimed by TAK, an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

* January 12, 2016, Istanbul: Suicide bomber kills 12 German tourists in historic district. Authorities say attacker was linked the Islamic State group.