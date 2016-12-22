'Pandemonium erupted' Photographer who captured Russian envoy's assassination recounts attack
AP's Burhan Ozbilici was covering an exhibition when a Turkish policeman fatally shot Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador to Turkey. He recounts the chaos that unfolded as he captured the scene.
"The event was routine enough — the opening of an exhibit of photographs of Russia — so when a man on stage pulled out a gun I was stunned and thought it...
