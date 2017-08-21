Russia Kills Over 200 ISIS Militants in Syria Convoy Bombing, Defense Ministry Reports

Russian warplanes attacked an ISIS convoy on route to Syrian city of Deir al-Zor

File photo: A still image taken from video footage released by Russia's Defense Ministry shows bombs hitting Islamic State targets in Hama province, June 23, 2017.
File photo: A still image taken from video footage released by Russia's Defense Ministry shows bombs hitting Islamic State targets in Hama province, June 23, 2017. REUTERS TV/REUTERS

Russia's air force has destroyed a large column of Islamic State fighters on their way to the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, killing over 200 militants, Russian news agencies cited Russia's Defense Ministry as saying on Monday.

Islamic State is concentrating its forces around Deir al-Zor after being pushed out of the south of Raqqa Province and the west of Homs Province by Syrian land forces and the Russian air force, the ministry said. 

It said its planes had also destroyed the militants' military equipment. It did not say when the strike took place.

