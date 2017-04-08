Saudi King Congratulated Trump for Striking Syria in Phone Call

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman about the U.S. missile strikes on Syria, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The report said that during the phone call on Friday, the Saudi monarch congratulated Trump for his "courageous decision."

Saudi Arabia said the missile launch by Trump was the right response to "the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it."

The kingdom is among the most vehement opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad and supports Sunni rebel groups fighting to oust him. The Sunni rulers of Saudi Arabia are in a power struggle for regional dominance with Iran's Shi'ite government and view Tehran's support of Assad as a threat to the region.

