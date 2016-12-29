PLO Leader: Israel Is the Most Racist, Violent Government in World History

Palestinian Liberation Organization executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi spoke to CNN's Don Lemon about the recent United Nations Security Council vote calling on Israel to stop settlement construction. Lemon asked Ashrawi to explain what steps the Palestinians have taken for peace with the Israelis, to which Ashrawi answered, "I think we are trying our best to make peace in every possible way."

"We have signed agreements that we have abided by. The problem is that you can not enslave a whole nation, and treat it like a sub-human species, with the most racist, hard-line extremist violent government in history, and then ask them to lie down and die quietly," continued Ashwari.

Lemon went on to ask Ashwari if the Palestinian leadership should recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

Ashwari responded, "I don't recognize Islamic states, Christian states, Jewish states. A state is a state for all its citizens. It has to be democratic, inclusive, tolerant, and has to be genuinely representative of all its people."