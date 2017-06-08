Qatar Row Escalates: Jordan Joins Arab Powers, Downgrades Ties With Qatar
Jordan also revokes Al Jazeera's TV license
Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, standing with several Arab powers that have cut ties with the tiny Gulf state.
The decision was made after Amman examined the "cause of the crisis" between Doha and the other Arab states, government spokesman Mohammed al Momani said.
He added that Jordan also revoked the TV license for Al Jazeera, Qatar's influential state-owned satellite channel.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on Monday, accusing the tiny Gulf state of supporting terrorism. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives joined later and transport links were shut down.
Earlier Tuesday, the White House said the United States is communicating with all the parties in the Middle East "to resolve issues and restore cooperation."
"The U.S. still wants to see this issue de-escalated and resolved immediately, in keeping with the principles that the president laid out in terms of defeating terror financing and extremism," spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing.
