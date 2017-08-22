Glorifying ISIS? New British Drama Under Fire for Its Depiction of the Islamic State

A four-part mini-series about young Britons who travel to Syria to enlist in ISIS, called "The State," premiered on Britain's Channel 4 on Sunday. The first episode, which had 1.4 million viewers, was the target of criticism even before it was broadcasted.

In The Mail on Sunday, Bethany Haines, whose father was decapitated by Islamic State people in Syria in 2014 after he was held prisoner for about a year and a half, implored the heads of the channel not to broadcast the series, which was produced in cooperation with the National Geographic Channel. “The violence in the drama would be upsetting to anyone. But,” she wrote, referring particularly to the events in Barcelona, “I think it would be particularly horrifying for those affected by the events of the last few days.”

According to The Daily Mail, the series, of which the last episode will be broadcast tomorrow, risks “glorifying the violence of the murderous group” but Channel 4 told The Guardian: “the drama is based on extensive factual research and offers an unflinching insight into the horrific actions of IS which we believe is an important subject to confront and explore.”

The director, Peter Kosminsky, a British Jew, won praise and fame for his television adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall.” However, he was also subjected to criticism for another mini-series he directed that was broadcasted on Channel 4 in 2011, "The Promise." The plot focused on a young British woman who comes to Israel to visit a friend of hers who is enlisting in the Israel Defense Forces and discovers a diary her grandfather, a British soldier, had written during World War II. Many British Jews protested the broadcast of the mini-series, large parts of which were filmed in Israel. One of the cast members was Israeli actor Itay Tiran, whom the protesters say protrayed IDF soldiers in a negative light.