Russia Says Airstrike May Have Killed ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi

A Russian airstrike targeting a meeting of ISIS leaders in Syria's Raqqa may have killed the group's notorious leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Russia's Defense Ministry told local media outlets on Friday.

One report cited the ministry as saying it was still seeking confirmation of al-Baghdadi's death in a strike that was carried out on May 28.

"According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the airstrike, was also present at the meeting," RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The Defense Ministry also reportedly said the strike killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters.

The ministry said the strike came as ISIS leaders gathered to discuss the group's withdrawal from Raqqa, the group's de facto capital.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

In April, Iraqi State TV cited military intelligence as saying that Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be al-Baghdadi's deputy, was killed in airstrike.

The U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition said at the time that it was unable to confirm the information, but an Iraqi intelligence spokesman told Reuters that Jumaili was killed with other ISIS commanders in the region of al-Qaim near the border with Syria.

"The air force's planes executed with accuracy a strike on the headquarters of Daesh in al-Qaim ... resulting in the killing of Daesh's second-in-command... Ayad al-Jumaili, alias Abu Yahya, the war minister," state TV reported, citing a statement from the directorate of military intelligence.