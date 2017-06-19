Saudi Arabia Captures Three Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Boat Approaches Oil Field
Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are at their worst in years, with each accusing the other of subverting regional security and support opposite sides in conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Iraq
The Saudi navy has detained three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from a boat seized on Friday evening as it approached the kingdom's offshore Marjan oilfield, a Saudi Information Ministry statement said on Monday.
"This was one of three vessels which were intercepted by Saudi forces. It was captured with the three men on board; the other two escaped," said the statement from the ministry's Center for International Communications.
"The three captured members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard are now being questioned by Saudi authorities."
