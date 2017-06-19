Saudi Arabia Captures Three Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Boat Approaches Oil Field

The Saudi navy has detained three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from a boat seized on Friday evening as it approached the kingdom's offshore Marjan oilfield, a Saudi Information Ministry statement said on Monday.

"This was one of three vessels which were intercepted by Saudi forces. It was captured with the three men on board; the other two escaped," said the statement from the ministry's Center for International Communications.

"The three captured members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard are now being questioned by Saudi authorities."

