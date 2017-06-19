Iran Threatens ISIS With Intensified Strikes After Firing Missile Into Syria
Iranian general says that if ISIS carried out more attacks, 'there will be more launches with intensified strength'
Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned ISIS militants on Monday that missile attacks launched into eastern Syria a day earlier can be repeated if the extremists take action against Iran's security.
The website of Iran's state TV quoted Gen. Ramazan Sharif as saying that "if they (ISIS) carry out a specific action to violate our security, definitely there will be more launches, with intensified strength."
Sharif said six missiles, with a range of up to 700 kilometers or 430 miles, were launched during Sunday's attack, which he called "successful" but "limited."
State TV showed mobile missiles launchers being moved in daylight.
The strike was in response to an attack earlier in June on Iran's parliament and a shrine in Tehran that killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50.
