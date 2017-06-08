Trump's Message After Tehran Attacks 'Repugnant,' Says Iranian Foreign Minister

'Iranian people reject such U.S. claims of friendship,' says Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, back to a camera, during their talks focused on Syria in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 14, 2017. Pavel Golovkin/AP

Iran's foreign minister on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's condolences for deadly attacks in Tehran, calling the U.S. president's words repugnant.

Trump had said he prayed for the victims of Wednesday's attacks that were claimed by Islamic State, but added that "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote." 

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "Repugnant White House statement .... Iranian people reject such U.S. claims of friendship." 

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran, killing at least 13 people in an unprecedented assault that Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed on regional rival Saudi Arabia. 

Islamic State claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks against Iran's majority Shi'ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics. Saudi Arabia said it was not involved. 

