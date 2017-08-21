Lebanon Claims It Helped Foil Plan to Down Australian Passenger Plane

Four Lebanese-Australian brothers, including one who is in detention in Lebanon, had plotted to blow up the plane with a bomb hidden inside a large Barbie doll

comments Print Subscribe now
An Etihad Airways plane prepares lands in Abu Dhabi Airport, United Arab Emirates, May 4, 2014. The United Arab Emirates' national airline says it is working with Australian police in its investigation into an attempted airplane attack.
An Etihad Airways plane prepares lands in Abu Dhabi Airport, United Arab Emirates, May 4, 2014. The United Arab Emirates' national airline says it is working with Australian police in its investigatio Kamran Jebreili/AP

Lebanon's interior minister says the country's police intelligence played a major role in foiling a plot to bring down an Emirati passenger plane that was supposed to take off from Australia.

Nouhad Machnouk told reporters Monday that four Lebanese-Australian brothers, including one who is in detention in Lebanon, had plotted to blow up the plane with a bomb hidden inside a large Barbie doll.

Last month Australian authorities said they had thwarted a credible terrorist plot to down an airplane by smuggling a device onboard. They have provided few details, including the precise nature of the threat or any airlines involved.

Machnouk said two other brothers are held in Australia while the fourth is a senior member of the Islamic State group based in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral