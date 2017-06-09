Al Jazeera Says Hit by Large-scale Cyber Attack Amid Qatar Crisis

Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera was combating a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remained operational, a company source said on Thursday.

"There were attempts made on the cyber security of Al Jazeera but we are combating them and currently all our entities are operational," said a senior employee who declined to be named.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states accusing it of ties to terrorism, in a row that is endangering stability in the region.

Al Jazeera's English- and Arabic-language channels and its websites appeared to still be functioning on Thursday after the network tweeted it was "under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms."

A later tweet said Doha-based media platforms were undergoing "continual hacking attempts."

It was the third reported hack of Qatari organizations in the last 14 months.

Qatar said last month that its state news agency had been hacked and that false statements attributed to the country's ruler were posted, helping ignite the current rift with other Arab states.

Last April, Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Middle East and Africa by assets, suffered a security breach and data was posted online revealing the names and passwords of a large number of customers.