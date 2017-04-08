At Least 15 Killed in Suspected U.S.-led Airstrike Near Raqqa, Syrian Observatory Says

An airstrike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS killed 15 people, including four children, in a village west of the jihadists' stronghold of Raqqa on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition could not be reached for immediate comment.

The airstrike took place at Hanida, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Raqqa on the southern bank of the Euphrates River, the Observatory said.

>> Get all updates on Israel, Syria and the Middle East: Download our free App, and Subscribe >>

On Friday, the U.S. fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at Shayrat airbase outside of Homs, Syria, the first American attack on a Syrian government military base since the civil war began.

A pentagon spokesman said that the base was believed to be where the chemical weapons attack launched on Syrian citizens earlier this week originated. According to the spokesman the targets hit in the attack were "aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage areas, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems and radars."

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Syria called the operation "an aggression" while state TV reported nine civilians killed. Rebels welcomed the U.S. operation.

U.S. President Donald Trump said after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the airstrikes were a national security interest of the United States. He called on "the civilized nations of the world" to join the U.S. in "ending the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."