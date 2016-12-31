No U.S. Aircraft Carrier in Mideast for Next Few Months

There is currently no U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Middle East, and none will be deployed until early next year, Fox News reported citing a Navy source.

The carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its accompanying ships returned to the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia on Friday, after being deployed in the region over the past seven months, Fox News said, adding that the USS George H.W. Bush, which was supposed to be its replacement, has been held up in the shipyard for more than six months.

While there is no aircraft carrier in the Middle East, other naval units are in the region, the source told Fox News, including an amphibious assault ship manned with thousands of Marines and helicopters and jets.

The last time no U.S. Navy aircraft carrier was stationed in the Middle East was this fall, according to Fox, at the time a French carrier was stationed in the region to fill the gap. The time before that was in 2007.