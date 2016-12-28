Lebanon Approves Unity Government, With Hezbollah as Member

Headed by Saad Hariri, Cabinet includes most of country's political groups, including Hezbollah, which holds two seats.

A Lebanese man holds a poster with pictures of Lebanon's newly elected president, Michel Aoun, right, Newly-assigned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, center, and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, left, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016
A Lebanese man holds a poster with pictures of Lebanon's newly elected president, Michel Aoun, right, Newly-assigned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, center, and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nas Bilal Hussein/AP

Lebanon's Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a national unity Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The vote of confidence Wednesday came after lawmakers heard and debated the new government's policy statement, outlining its priorities for the coming months.

The 128-member assembly approved the new Cabinet 87 to 4, with one abstention. Only 92 members attended the session.

The Cabinet includes most of the country's political groups, including the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, which holds two seats.

A new 30-member national unity Cabinet headed by Hariri was announced on December 18, nearly two months after a new president was elected, and the premier vowed that his top priority would be to protect the country from the effects of the civil war in neighboring Syria.
 

