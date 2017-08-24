Analysis How Kurdistan Independence Referendum Could Wreak Further Havoc on the Middle East
If Iraqi Kurds vote for independence next month, Iran and Turkey could launch an invasion, while Israel and the U.S. may be forced to sit on the sidelines to protect ties with Ankara
How often do the governments and regimes of the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Iraq and Syria agree on the same policy? Next to never. But for once,...
