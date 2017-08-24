Wonder Woman,’ Starring Israeli Actress Gal Gadot, Becomes Biggest Non-sequel Superhero Movie Ever

“Wonder Woman,” starring the Israeli actress Gal Gadot, has become the biggest non-sequel superhero movie ever, beating out the 2002 version of “Spider-Man.”

The movie earned $404.1 million in the United States as of Monday, and has passed $800 worldwide, with the film set to open in Japan on Friday, Forbes reported.

Forbes noted that if the film can take in another $5 million at the box office — and it is still being shown at more than 800 movie theaters in the United States — it will pass “The Hunger Games,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Iron Man 3” in earnings.

Gadot tweeted a thank you to her fans on Monday.

“Wow! Just heard the news! Thank u to everyone who has shown their support to WW in theaters!” she wrote. “What an amazing ride this has been! #grateful”

The film is set to be released in the United States on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 19.

Warner Bros. has already begun preparing for the sequel, “Wonder Woman 2,” which is slated for release in December 2019.