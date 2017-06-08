'Wonder Woman' Premiere Axed in Tunisia Over 'Champion Zionist' Gal Gadot

After getting the axe in Lebanon, "Wonder Woman" may be on the chopping block in Tunisia as well, where a lawsuit seeks to ban the film because of Gal Gadot's identity as an Israeli, according to Variety.com.

The report said that a lawsuit filed by the Tunisian Assocation of Young Lawyers, who called Gal Gadot a "champion Zionist," has seen the movie's premiere in the country suspended. Courts said the theatrical release, which was slated for Thursday, would be postponed while the lawsuit was considered.

Variety cited ticket-sales websites that have removed the film from their options and a Facebook page that has also acknowledged the suspension of the film's release.

Lebanon's Interior Ministry banned the film on May 31 because of its lead actress, based on a recommendation from the General Security directorate.

Distributor Tony Chacra called the ban "very frustrating" and said they had already gained permission to release the film in Lebanon. "The movie has nothing to do with Israel. They are not harming anyone by banning it ... except the distributor," he said. "They are making the movie theatres lose, the employees, the Lebanese economy ... What did they get out of this?"

Variety also said that the movie was removed from a festival in Algiers, though an organizer said this was due to "administrative issues linked to exhibition rights."

Other Arab countries, including Morocco, Egypt and the Arab Emirates, are expected to go ahead with the release of the film this week.