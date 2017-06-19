Meet the Female Arab DJs Setting the West Bank Free
Daring to enter a predominantly male musical realm, the women who mix techno, oriental and dubstep in Ramallah, Haifa, Bethlehem and further afield, are paving the way for others
Palestinian policemen and woofers that shook the parking lot greeted us at the entrance to Solomon’s Pools, in the town of...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1