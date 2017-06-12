 Celebration of queer British art showcases forgotten Jewish pioneer - Life & Culture - Haaretz.com
"Sappho and Erinna in a Garden at Mytilene" (1864) by Simeon Solomon. Tate Britain

Celebration of Queer British Art Showcases Forgotten Jewish Pioneer

Simeon Solomon was a victim of Britain's anti-gay laws, but produced some groundbreaking work before his downfall

By
As someone who lived in Britain under Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, it’s hard to explain to London’s contemporary, hedonistic...

