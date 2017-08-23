Citing Lack of Moral Leadership, Jewish Movements Nix Traditional Phone Call With Trump

WASHINGTON – Organizations representing three Jewish religious denominations that together represent the vast majority of American Jewry declared on Wednesday that they would not arrange a conference call with President Donald Trump ahead of the Jewish High Holidays this year and would also not participate in such a call if it takes place. During Barack Obama's eight years as president, such a call took place every year around Rosh Hashana, which this year begins on the evening of September 20.

In a statement signed by leading rabbis from all three of the denominations, but not Orthodox representatives, the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements said: "We have concluded that President Trump’s statements during and after the tragic events in Charlottesville are so lacking in moral leadership and empathy for the victims of racial and religious hatred that we cannot organize such a call this year."

Trump had been sharply criticized for his initial comments blaming "many sides" for the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month around protests by far-right wing demonstrators. A 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, was killed when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into anti-racist protesters.

In the statement by the three Jewish denominations, they added: "The president’s words have given succor to those who advocate anti-Semitism, racism, and xenophobia. Responsibility for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, including the death of Heather Heyer, does not lie with many sides but with one side: the Nazis, alt-right and white supremacists who brought their hate to a peaceful community. They must be roundly condemned at all levels."

It should be noted that the White House had not publicly expressed any intention prior to the release of the denomination's statement to hold a conference call with the Jewish community around the High Holidays this year. As of Wednesday evening, it was not clear if such a call with the president would perhaps take place with the participation of other Jewish groups, including rabbis from the Orthodox community. The High Holiday phone call only became an annual tradition during the Obama administration. A similar call took place with Mitt Romney when he was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012.

With reporting by Reuters.