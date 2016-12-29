Probe Into Iran Role in '94 Jewish Center Bombing Reopened by Argentine Court

An Argentine court on Thursday ordered a renewed investigation into a prosecutor's accusation that former President Cristina Fernandez covered up the alleged involvement of Iranians in a 1994 attack against a Jewish community center.

The bombing of the center in Buenos Aires killed 85 people and wounded hundreds of others. Iran has denied any connection with the attack and declined to turn over the suspects in the case.

In its ruling, the country's top criminal tribunal accepted a request by a delegation of Argentine Jewish associations to re-examine the charge Alberto Nisman made on Jan. 14, 2015, against Fernandez, her Foreign Minister Hector Timerman and other officials in her government.

Nisman was found dead with a gunshot to the head four days later. Authorities never determined if he was killed or took his own life.

Fernandez was president from 2007-2015. She has denied wrongdoing in the case.

The former president blames the accusation on what she says is the bias of judges following the orders of her successor, President Mauricio Macri, who took office in December 2015.

Santiago Kaplun, secretary general of the delegation of Jewish organizations, welcomed the court ruling, telling the Todo Noticias cable television channel that "we are very hopeful."