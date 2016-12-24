UNSC Resolution on Israeli Settlements Sends Shockwaves Through U.S. Jewish Community
J Street welcomes the resolution, which 'reaffirms the need for a two-state solution'; AIPAC 'deeply disturbed' by Obama's failure to veto motion; ZOA president: Trump may reconsider UN funding.
The UN Security Council resolution against the Israeli settlements sent waves of surprise and shock through American Jewish organizations across the...
