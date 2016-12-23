Anti-Semitic Tensions in Montana Intensify as Alt-right Leader Defends Mother From 'Pushy' Jews
Whitefish resident and leader of so-called 'alt-right' Richard Spencer blamed an 'extremely pushy' Jewish real-estate agent, who was pressuring his mother to sell a building, for the strife.
White supremacist and "alt-right" leader Richard Spencer defended his mother, as online anti-Semitic attacks on Jewish human rights activist in his Montana...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now