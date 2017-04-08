Kosher for Passover Consome (Rich Chicken Broth) With Chicken and Almond Kneidlach
Courtesy of Moti Bochbut, executive chef at Jerusalem Inbal Hotel.
Courtesy of Moti Bochbut, executive chef at Jerusalem Inbal Hotel
Ingredients:
For the broth:
2 large onions, washed, peeled, and chopped into fourths
3 large carrots, peeled, chopped into thick circles
½ Celery stalk, washed, chopped
Leaves from 2 celery stalks, chopped
½ Leek, chopped
2 Parsley roots, chopped
1 chicken, chopped into 8 pieces
5 liters water
5 Bay leaves
A dash of allspice
Rosemary leaves
Tarragon leaves
Thyme leaves
300 grams ground beef
5 Egg whites
Salt, pepper to taste
For the kneidlach:
300 grams finely ground chicken breast
Chopped chives
5 Eggs
200 grams ground almonds, and skins
Salt, pepper,
3 liters vegetable stock
Directions:
1. Prepare the broth: Boil all of the vegetables and herbs, chicken, and water. While boiling, remove the foam that rises to the top. Boil over a low flame for about 4 hours.
2. Mix the ground beef and egg whites, add it to the broth, and mix together. (This process causes the egg whites to draw in the vegetables and makes the broth especially clear).
3. When the meat and vegetables rise to the top of the boiling broth, it becomes especially thick. Remove this top layer of meat and vegetables, and pass the broth through a strainer, to make it transparent.
4. Add salt and pepper to taste.
5. Prepare the kneidlach: Boil the vegetable stock. In a separate bowl, mix together all the other ingredients until they reach a dough-like consistency.
6. As the vegetable stock boils, lower the flame. Make small, tightly packed balls from the kneidlach “dough,” and add them to the stock. Cook for 10-12 minutes, until the balls float to the top of the mixture.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now