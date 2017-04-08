WATCH: Grandma Hanna's Lokshen Are a Perfect Passover Dish

At my restaurant I serve lokshen as a gourmet dish. When we come to visit my Grandma Hanna in Jerusalem there's always a fragrant chicken soup steaming on the stove, and it takes her no more than 5 minutes to make the most fluffy and delicious noodles, that will soak all the goodness of the soup and heal the body and the soul.

This is an original Passover recipe because it's completely gluten free. As they soak up the soup the noodles get thicker, and so I recommend adding them to the soup at the last minute. When frying the beautiful, airy pancakes don’t forget to the keep stirring constantly, because the flour has a tendency to sink. You can add tarragon or dill for more favor.



Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup potato flour

• 1/2 cup water

• 3 eggs, whisked

• Salt, pepper

• Oil for frying

Preparation:

1. In a medium sized bowl, mix flour in warm water. Add the whisked eggs and season with salt and pepper. Stir until achieving a smooth mixture.

2. In a pan, heat a little oil, and use a ladle to pour some mixture in to create a thin layer around the entire surface of the pan. Fry until golden on both sides.

3. Place 4-5 pancakes one on top of the other, and roll them together into a thick cylinder.

4. With a sharp knife slowly cut into thin strips not more than 1/2 inch wide.

5. Make a "mountain" of fresh strips in a middle of the serving bowl and pour the soup on top.