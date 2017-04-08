Traditional Ashkenazi Passover Seder Menu

Sometimes you just want good old tradition.

Start with fancy shmancy chicken and almond matzo balls in chicken consomme.

Then move on to chicken liver and schmaltz pate. Ignore the crostini in the photo and serve it instead with matzo and the best chrein ever.

And gefilte fish too.

The main course cannot be anything but brisket, so try this version from Bon Appetit Magazine’s editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport.

Serve the brisket with simple oven-baked potatoes.

You may think a heavy meal like that would end with a light dessert, right? Well, no. Have Passover brownies instead. Some fresh fruit next to them would be nice, too.