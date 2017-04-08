Mediterranean Passover Seder Menu

Try out this seder menu full of vibrant, Mediterranean-style dishes.

None include kitniyot, making them suitable for Jews who follow a wide range of Passover traditions.

Start with a sea bass, beet and radish ceviche served in tall glasses.

For the main course try Joyce Goldstein’s chicken with apricots and tomatoes recipe (Djah Mish Mish). This recipe is featured in herr excellent new book, The New Mediterranean Jewish Table: Old World Recipes for the Modern Home, which contains a long, impressive list of other Mediterranean Passover dishes.

One of my favorite Passover dishes is this Moroccan potato and dandelion (think bitter herb) maakouda, a tall torte-like dish that can serve as a main course for vegetarian guests.

Another colorful side dish is this quinoa in coconut milk with yams and Tuscan kale.

Finish with an apple and almond cake, served with your grandma’s apple compote recipe.