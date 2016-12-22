Hanukkah Recipes From the Jewish Diaspora

It’s hard to imagine having too many latkes, yet somewhere around the fifth candle you may want to try something different. Fortunately, Jewish communities from around the world have interpreted the tradition of eating fried foods for Hanukkah in plenty of ways.

The miracle is the same miracle, the oil is the same oil, but Iraqi Jews enjoy sambousak filled with chickpeas seasoned with turmeric, while Northern African Jews make spiraled debla cookies in a thick sugar syrup, and Romanians prepare cheesy papanash.

This Hanukkah, let yourself be transported to a different time and a different region, where people celebrate the same holiday as you, but in their own special way.

Sambousak, Iraqi dumplings filled with chickpeas. Vered Guttman

Recipe: Iraqi chickpea turnovers (sambousak)

Debla, fried North African spiral cookies. Vered Guttman

Recipe: North African debla cookies

Papanash, Romanian cheese dumplings. Vered Guttman

Recipe: Papanash, Romanian cheese dumplings