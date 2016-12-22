Hanukkah Recipes From the Jewish Diaspora
The miracle is the same miracle, the oil is the same oil: Jewish communities from around the world have interpreted the tradition of eating fried foods for Hanukkah in plenty of ways.
It’s hard to imagine having too many latkes, yet somewhere around the fifth candle you may want to try something different. Fortunately, Jewish communities from around the world have interpreted the tradition of eating fried foods for Hanukkah in plenty of ways.
The miracle is the same miracle, the oil is the same oil, but Iraqi Jews enjoy sambousak filled with chickpeas seasoned with turmeric, while Northern African Jews make spiraled debla cookies in a thick sugar syrup, and Romanians prepare cheesy papanash.
This Hanukkah, let yourself be transported to a different time and a different region, where people celebrate the same holiday as you, but in their own special way.
Recipe: Iraqi chickpea turnovers (sambousak)
Recipe: North African debla cookies
Recipe: Papanash, Romanian cheese dumplings
