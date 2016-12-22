Video and Recipe: Hanukkah Potato Latkes, Swiss-style (Rösti)
A close cousin of the classic potato pancakes - latkes - that Jews serve at Hanukkah, this traditional Swiss recipe includes butter and cheese, and will be a pleasant twist on your holiday table.
Rosti are a close relative of the traditional potato pancakes - latkes - that Jews serve for Hanukkah. These potato fritters originate in Switzerland, where they are often served as side dishes and many people consider them to be a national dish. These potato pancakes, lightly spiced and with butter and grated cheese, will make for a nice variation on your Hanukkah holiday table.
Recipe by Sasi Shaulzon from Dan Gourmet culinary school
Ingredients:
1 kilograms (2 lbs.) potatoes
1/2 teaspoon salt
2-3 bay leaves
1 thyme branch
2 garlic cloves
6 allspice berries
pinch of pepper
100 grams (1/2 cup) butter
1 teaspoon salt
oil for frying
30 grams (1/3 cup) Parmesan cheese
Boil the potatoes in a pot with some salt, the bay leaf, the thyme, the garlic, the allspice and the pepper, until they are soft but not falling apart.
Remove the potatoes from the water, peel them, and grate into coarse pieces.
Place in a bowl with the butter, the cheese and the salt. Mix with your hands until the butter melts and is absorbed into the potato.
Heat a frying pan with 2-3 tablespoons of oil over a low flame. Use a spoon to drop into circles 2-centimeters (1 inch) high. Cook until golden around the edges (4-6 minutes) and then flip.
Remove to a paper-towel lined plate. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.
