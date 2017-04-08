Lithuanian potato tzimmes for Rosh Hashanah

This recipe is from Haaretz's archives.

Ingredients:

The following recipe serves 4-6.

250 gr prunes

4 cup boiling water

3 tbsp goose fat

500 gr short ribs, cut in large cubes

2 onions, sliced, or 8 shallots, peeled and sliced

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

4 tbsp sugar

1 kilo potatoes, peeled and quartered

Directions:

Soak prunes in boiling water for 20 minutes. Heat the goose fat in a heavy skillet and brown the meat in it. Add onions and continue frying for 5 minutes. Lower heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Be careful not to burn the meat. If needed, add some of the liquid in which the prunes were soaked. After 20 minutes, add the prunes and the rest of the liquids to the meat, along with the cinnamon stick, sugar and black pepper, and simmer for an hour. Add the potatoes and cook for 20 minutes more. Transfer the mixture to a pan and bake, uncovered, at 180 degrees Celsius for an hour and a half. If the top is becoming too brown, cover with aluminum foil. Serve hot.