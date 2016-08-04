Archaeologists Reveal Secrets of Roman Prison That Held Both Christian Saints and Jewish Rebels
The Tullianum dungeon, older than Rome itself, was where Romans locked up their worst enemies: from the Great Jewish Revolt leader to (supposedly) St. Peter and St. Paul.
One of the world’s oldest and most terrifying prisons, reserved for ancient Rome’s fiercest enemies, has reopened to the public after years of excavation...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1