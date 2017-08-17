Man Arrested for Urinating on Philadelphia Synagogue

A man has turned himself in after allegedly urinating on the walls of a Philadelphia synagogue, ABC News reported.

Security footage from early Sunday morning shows the culprit making a lewd hand gesture at the camera and then urinating on the walls of Congregation Beth Solomon.

Sheidali Dzhalilov, 23, turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening. He has been charged with on seven counts, including vandalism, ethnic intimidation and indecent exposure.

Officials at the synagogue, which is located in the northeastern part of Philadelphia, declined to comment on the incident.

Police said that the rabbi of the synagogue was in the building at the time and saw the incident on the surveillance screen. They noted that Beth Solomon has been the target of vandalism and theft in the past.

In an unrelated incident earlier this week, a Holocaust memorial in Boston was vandalized for the second time this summer.