Elections, Anti-semitism and the Future of Zionism: 2016's Best Haaretz Opinions
Top thinkers from around the world added their voices to issues ranging from the Brexit, the election of Donald Trump to all facets of Israeli life and politics in the tumultuous year that was 2016.
David Schraub
The Grotesque anti-Semitic Turn of David Friedman, Trump’s Pick for Israel Ambassador
Anat Hoffman
Today, Israeli Leaders' Incitement Against Reform Jews Became Death Threats
Louis Fishman
Elegy for Turkey, Now a One-party State
Dave Rich
The U.K. Foreign Office’s Secret Survey to 'Measure Zionist Influence'
William Kolbrener
'But He's Good for Israel': The Moral Failure of pro-Trump Orthodox Jews
Peter Beinart
I Still Love America. But, After Trump's Victory, I Don’t Trust It
Sara Hirschhorn
Liberal Zionists, We Lost the Kids
Eric Yoffie
American Jewish Support for Israel Is Eroding, and It's Got Nothing to Do With the Palestinians
Haroon Moghul
If You're Gonna Do an anti-Muslim Thought Experiment, Take It All the Way
Simone Zimmerman
American Jewish Millennials Aren't Disengaged From Israel, We're Angry
Gary Spedding
We in the Palestinian Solidarity Movement Have a Problem With anti-Semitism
Hasia Diner, Marjorie N. Held
We’re American Jewish Historians. This Is Why We’ve Left Zionism Behind
Jonathan Sarna
The American Jews Who've Exchanged Their Utopian Myths About Israel for Demonic Ones
Samuel G. Freedman
The Complicity of Trump's Jewish Appointees
Laura Sonnenberg
Want to Fight Racism? Renounce Israel. This Is My Campus Reality
Dan Kurtzer
Hawk to Dove, Pro-settlements to Pro-peace: Shimon Peres Was It All
Tony Blair
Shimon Peres Pursued Peace for the Sake of Israel's Values, and for Palestinians' Human Dignity
Avi Shafran
Like It or Not, the American Jewish Future Is Orthodox, and Deeply Conservative
Rokhl Kafrissen
How the Jewish-American Elite Has Manufactured the Intermarriage 'Crisis'
Rita Khoury
I Am a Palestinian Citizen of Israel, and I’m Not an Enemy of the State
Michael J. Koplow
Keith Ellison Has a Real Israel Problem
Alan Dershowitz
Bannon's Not an Anti-Semite. But He Is an Anti-Muslim, Anti-women Bigot
Eric Alterman
Steve Bannon, Trump’s Rasputin in the White House
Samuel Heilman
As Modern Orthodoxy Declines, a Jewish Trump-voting Religious Right Is Ascendant
Cassia Roth
The Trump-fueled 'Safe Spaces' for anti-Semitism Few American Jews Ever See
Mik Moore
Forget Denial. Trump Wants the 'anti-Semitic' Label to Stick
Steven Klein
I Believe in a Palestinian State. But I Can’t Mark Nakba Day
Sam Bahour
Don't Call Us 'Israeli Arabs': Palestinians in Israel Speak Out
Ariel David
For the Iranian President, Rome Covers Up Its Statues and Gives Up Its Values
