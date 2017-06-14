Things to Do Around Israel, June 9-15

Hebrew Book Week

The national literary event of book fairs continues into the weekend. The main fairs will be held in Tel Aviv (at Rabin Square), Jerusalem (at The First Station) and Rishon Letzion (on Rothschild Blvd.). Additional activities include readings by leading authors, children’s theater shows, storytelling, book corners, creative workshops and musical performances. June 7-17. Full schedule available at www.sfarim.org.il

TEL AVIV AND CENTER

Fantasy Fair

Friday is the final day of the event devoted to the world of fantasy, featuring dozens of stalls (selling clothing, accessories, dolls), a Playstation and virtual reality gaming center, lectures and workshops, and more. Fri 10.00-16.00. Dizengoff Center, Tel Aviv

Outdoor Film Screening

Jaffa hosts a free screening of the 2017 Austrian/German documentary “Free Lunch Society” (with English subtitles), on the implementation of unconditional basic income in society, as part of a series of outdoor screenings of movies from the Tel Aviv International Documentary “Docaviv” Film Festival. Wed at 20.30. Old City of Jaffa

Eretz Israel Museum

The Planetarium Films about the solar system, on a revolving stage. “Secrets of the Suns,” ages 11+. Sat at 15.00, Mon-Thur at 10.30; “The Wonder Telescope,” ages 7+. Sat at 14.00, Mon-Wed at 13.30, Thur 13.30, Mon-Thur at 15.00; “Life of Trees,” ages 5+. Sat at 13.00, Thur 16.00, 18.00. Tickets: http://www.eretzmuseum.org.il/

The Museum for the Art of Puppetry

Offers a permanent collection of dozens of traditional and contemporary puppets and masks from Israel and abroad, as well as temporary and interactive exhibits. Wednesdays from 16.00-19.00. Israel Puppet Center, 13 Remez St., Holon. Details: www.puppetcenter.co.il

Man and the Living World Museum

Exhibits for the entire family: artist Eliezer Sonnenschein’s “Insects and Wild Flowers of Israel”; “The Prehistoric Man – In the Footsteps of the Biped,” a journey through time, from the Big Bang through various human species until today; and “The Wild Animals of Nahum Gutman and Friends,” works inspired by Gutman’s illustrations depicting a playful alternative to hunting. Sat 10.00-17.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-14.00. National Park, Ramat Gan (03) 631-5010

Beit Hatfutsot, Museum of the Jewish People

An exhibit for the whole family: “Heroes – Trailblazers of the Jewish People.” On key figures in Jewish culture, including scientists, intellectuals, leaders, revolutionaries, cultural figures, athletes and others. Includes activities and games. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sat 10.00-15.00; Sun-Wed 10.00-19.00; Thur 10.00-22.30. 2 Klausner St., Tel Aviv University, Ramat Aviv. Tickets: www.bh.org.il

Ramat Gan Safari

The 250-acre park is home to 200 species of wild mammals, birds and reptiles, and offers tours, activities and workshops, led by staff members. Fri and holiday eves 09.00-16.00; Sat and holidays, Sun-Thur 09.00-16.30 (last entry 2 hours before closing). 1 Sderot Hatzvi, Ramat Gan (03) 630-5305; www.safari.co.il

Ice Peaks

Ice skating rink, climbing wall and zip-line. Fri 11.00-23.00; Sat 10.00-23.00; Mon-Thur 17.30-20.00. Mifratz Shlomo St., Holon. Details: http://icepeaks.co.il/

Yitzhak Rabin Center

Celebrating the life and legacy of the assassinated prime minister, the center and its museum combine Rabin’s personal story with the development of the burgeoning Jewish State of Israel. Includes guided historical tours, and educational workshops on such ideas as democracy and remembrance. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sun, Mon, Wed 09.00-17.00; Tues, Thur 09.00-19.00. 8 Haim Levanon St., Ramat Aviv. Details: (03) 745-3322

JERUSALEM AND AREA

Time Elevator

An audio-visual overview of Jerusalem’s 3,000-year history. The famous attraction has recently undergone renovations and features four different multimedia performances, including “I Am Jerusalem,” about the city of Jerusalem, the cosmos and the human body. Sun-Thur 10.00-17.00. 6 Yitzhak Kariv St. Details: http://www.time-elevator.co.il/en/

Biblical Museum of Natural History

Showcasing mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and insects featured in the Hebrew Bible, the museum also functions as a zoo, natural history museum and Torah education center. Includes exhibitions of live animals, taxidermy specimens and biological artifacts. Visits to the museum are through a special guided tour, by appointment only. 5 Hatzaba St., Beit Shemesh. Reservations: office@biblicalnaturalhistory.org or 073-213-1662

Friends of Zion Museum

Focuses on the significant role played by Christians who tried to save the Jews during the Holocaust and who contributed to the establishment of the State of Israel. Features exhibits on the Jewish nation’s dream of restoring their historic homeland and the non-Jews who assisted them in accomplishing that dream. A tour, with 3D presentations, is offered daily (ages 7+). Fri 09.30-14.00; Sat 10.00-18.00; Sun-Thur 09.30-18.00. 20 Yosef Rivlin St. Reservations: www.fozmuseum.com

Jerusalem Botanical Gardens

The Children’s Discovery Trail A sensory exploration activity that incorporates trails, a canopy walk through the trees, touching water plants from the wooden deck, a “down to the roots” exhibit and tours. Fri 09.00-17.00; Sat 10.00-18.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-19.00. 1 Zalman Shneor St. (via Nayot Petrol Station). Shabbat entry from 1 Burla St. Details: (02) 679-4012, www.en.botanic.co.il

Tisch Family Zoological Gardens (Biblical Zoo)

Natural exhibits of over 500 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and invertebrates from around the world. Includes a children’s zoo with a petting corner, animal feeding demonstrations, educational activities and the Noah’s Ark sculpture garden. Fri 09.00-16.30; Sat 10.00-18.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-19.00. Biblical Zoo, Aharon Shulov St. (02) 675-0111

Tower of David Museum

Home to the Museum of the History of Jerusalem, the Tower of David features a permanent exhibit about the city’s history and its significance to three religions. The tower itself is an archaeological site and offers a 360-degree view of the Old City of Jerusalem. It also stages temporary exhibits that connect ancient history with contemporary themes, and hosts lectures, guided tours and other cultural events. The Night Spectacular - A night show presenting the history of Jerusalem, with images projected onto the walls, bridges and hidden pathways of the ancient citadel. At Jaffa Gate. Tickets: www.towerofdavid.org.il

Bloomfield Science Museum

Exhibits for the entire family: Spring Games A variety of creative workshops and activity booths devoted to the amazing world of fauna, flora and bees; Illusions Features a mirror maze, a science demonstration with audience participation, and workshops that activate the senses including making moving toys, cardboard eyeglasses using colorful filters, mirrors and more; Wings of Life A 3D film on the celebration of color, produced by Disneynature Studios. Screenings: Fri at 12.00; Sat at 13.00. Hebrew University, Givat Ram Campus. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat and holidays 10.00-16.00; Sun, Mon-Thur 10.00-18.00.

(02) 654-4888, www.mada.org.il

Mini Israel

Over 350 miniature replicas of historical, religious, archaeological and modern sites and buildings from around the country. Guided tours by appointment. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat, Sun-Thur 10.00-17.00. Location at Latrun 1-700-559-559, www.minisrael.co.il

Monkey Park

Guided tours, workshops, feedings, rides, wall climbing and other activities. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat-Thur 10.00-16.00. Ben Shemen Forest (near Kfar Daniel). (08) 928-5888, www.park.monkeypark.co.il

Yad Vashem

The world center for documentation, research, education and commemoration of the Holocaust and home to the Holocaust History Museum. Offers a guided tour in English (Fri at 10.00) and presents a variety of important survivors’ testimonies, personal diaries, artifacts and more. Special exhibit: Children in the Holocaust: Stars Without a Heaven Gives expression to the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust and displays their stories. Mount of Remembrance, Har Hazikaron St., off Herzl St. (02) 644-3802. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sun-Wed 09.00-17.00; Thur 09.00-20.00

Sharon area

Ivy League Yacht Race

Alumni from Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Princeton and other prestigious universities will participate in the Penn Israel Regatta - Ivy League Yacht Race. Thur at 17.30, followed by a beach party and trophies ceremony on Chinki Beach. Sea Gal Yacht Club, Herzliya marina

HAIFA AND THE NORTH

Israel Yoga Festival

With over 80 yoga instructors, 150 different classes, 13 yoga training stations, live musical performances, Vinyasa singing, yoga for women, kids, therapy and more. For the entire family. June 22-24. Thur from 16.00. Givat Haviva, in the Wadi Ara region. Registration: www.israelyogafestival.co.il

Gan Guru

Home to kangaroos, koalas and other Australian wildlife, the park offers Aboriginal face-painting and guided koala and bat feedings. Fri 09.00-15.00; Sat 09.00-17.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-16.00. Australia Park, Kibbutz Nir David (04) 648-8060, www.nirtours.co.il

Israel Railway Museum

The national railway museum of Israel features the country’s railway history, antique train cars and other railway items. Sun-Thur 08.00-16.00. 1 Hativat Golani St., Haifa. Details: www.rail.co.il

THE SOUTH

Lunada

A children’s museum offering a fascinating interactive experience, with original games that activate the various senses. Sat, Sun-Thur 09.30-18.30. 25 David Hareuveni St., Be’er Sheva