Things to Do Around Israel, June 2-8

The annual literary event features book fairs around the country. The main fairs will be held in Tel Aviv (at Rabin Square), Jerusalem (at The First Station) and Rishon Letzion (on Rothschild Blvd.). Additional activities include readings with leading authors, children’s theater shows (see Children), storytelling, book corners, creative workshops and musical performances. June 7-17. Full schedule available at www.sfarim.org.il

TEL AVIV AND CENTER

Tel Aviv Pride Parade

The Tel Aviv LGBT community holds its annual Pride Parade under the theme of “Bisexuality Visibility,” in the effort to acknowledge this often overlooked group within the queer community. The parade kicks off at Meir Park (between King George and Tchernikovsky streets), with drag shows, floats, marching groups and speeches. Festivities will then move in the direction of Charles Clore Park, where a party awaits parade-goers. Fri, launch party at 10.00, parade sets out at 12.00. Popular DJ Offer Nissim will give a 5-hour set at the festival’s after-party, with special guest Ania Bukstein. Sat at 15.00, Exhibition Grounds, Rokach Blvd. Details: www.tel-aviv.gov.il

Fantasy Fair

Devoted entirely to the world of fantasy, the two-day event (June 15-16) will feature dozens of stalls (selling clothing, accessories, dolls), a Playstation and virtual reality gaming center, lectures and workshops, knight battles, and more. Thur 14.00-21.00. Dizengoff Center, Tel Aviv

One Moment: Books

The annual cultural event takes place in two municipal buildings which, for a single night, are transformed into performance venues for music and theater shows, reading jams, storytelling, creative workshops and lots more. Participating artists include Shlomo Gronich, the Israeli Vocal Ensemble, Orly Castel-Bloom, Roni Someck, Tal Nitzan, Renana Raz, Pedro Grass and many others. Thur 19.30-24.00. Tel Aviv-Jaffa City Hall and the Enav Cultural Center

Beit Hatfutsot, Museum of the Jewish People

An exhibit for the whole family: “Heroes – Trailblazers of the Jewish People.” On key figures in Jewish culture, including scientists, intellectuals, leaders, revolutionaries, cultural figures, athletes and others. Includes activities and games. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sat 10.00-15.00; Sun-Wed 10.00-19.00; Thur 10.00-22.30. 2 Klausner St., Tel Aviv University, Ramat Aviv. Tickets: www.bh.org.il

Ramat Gan Safari

The 250-acre park is home to 200 species of wild mammals, birds and reptiles, and offers tours, activities and workshops, led by staff members. Fri and holiday eves 09.00-16.00; Sat and holidays, Sun-Thur 09.00-16.30 (last entry 2 hours before closing). 1 Sderot Hatzvi, Ramat Gan (03) 630-5305; www.safari.co.il

Yitzhak Rabin Center

Celebrating the life and legacy of the assassinated prime minister, the center and its museum combine Rabin’s personal story with the development of the burgeoning Jewish State of Israel. Includes guided historical tours, and educational workshops on such ideas as democracy and remembrance. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sun, Mon, Wed 09.00-17.00; Tues, Thur 09.00-19.00. 8 Haim Levanon St., Ramat Aviv. Details: (03) 745-3322

JERUSALEM AND AREA

The National Library of Israel

“Sephardi or Ashkenazi – The Life Story of the Letters We Read,” lecture by Etty Tamari about the early days of printing in Hebrew, followed by a writing workshop. Mon at 16.00; “Researcher at Noon: Rina Talgam,” lecture about sanctity in the Galilean synagogue at the end of the Second Temple period. Tues at 14.00; Gallery Talk: “Napoleon Was Here! Bonaparte’s Journey to the Middle East 1798-1801,” with Daniel Ben Simon. Wed at 17.00; Hebrew Book Week Library Tour. Thur at 17.30. Edmond J. Safra Campus, Givat Ram. Registration: www.nli.org.il

Biblical Museum of Natural History

Showcasing mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and insects featured in the Hebrew Bible, the museum also functions as a zoo, natural history museum and Torah education center. Includes exhibitions of live animals, taxidermy specimens and biological artifacts. Visits to the museum are through a special guided tour, by appointment only. 5 Hatzaba St., Beit Shemesh. Reservations: office@biblicalnaturalhistory.org or 073-213-1662

Tisch Family Zoological Gardens (Biblical Zoo)

Natural exhibits of over 500 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and invertebrates from around the world. Includes a children’s zoo with a petting corner, animal feeding demonstrations, educational activities and the Noah’s Ark sculpture garden. Fri 09.00-16.30; Sat 10.00-18.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-19.00. Biblical Zoo, Aharon Shulov St. (02) 675-0111

Tower of David Museum

Home to the Museum of the History of Jerusalem, the Tower of David features a permanent exhibit about the city’s history and its significance to three religions. The tower itself is an archaeological site and offers a 360-degree view of the Old City of Jerusalem. It also stages temporary exhibits that connect ancient history with contemporary themes, and hosts lectures, guided tours and other cultural events. The Night Spectacular - A night show presenting the history of Jerusalem, with images projected onto the walls, bridges and hidden pathways of the ancient citadel. At Jaffa Gate. Tickets: www.towerofdavid.org.il

Bloomfield Science Museum

Exhibits for the entire family: Spring Games A variety of creative workshops and activity booths devoted to the amazing world of fauna, flora and bees; Illusions Features a mirror maze, a science demonstration with audience participation, and workshops that activate the senses including making moving toys, cardboard eyeglasses using colorful filters, mirrors and more; Wings of Life A 3D film on the celebration of color, produced by Disneynature Studios. Screenings: Fri at 12.00; Sat at 13.00. Hebrew University, Givat Ram Campus. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat and holidays 10.00-16.00; Sun, Mon-Thur 10.00-18.00.

(02) 654-4888, www.mada.org.il

Mini Israel

Over 350 miniature replicas of historical, religious, archaeological and modern sites and buildings from around the country. Guided tours by appointment. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat, Sun-Thur 10.00-17.00. Location at Latrun 1-700-559-559, www.minisrael.co.il

Monkey Park

Guided tours, workshops, feedings, rides, wall climbing and other activities. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat-Thur 10.00-16.00. Ben Shemen Forest (near Kfar Daniel). (08) 928-5888, www.park.monkeypark.co.il

Yad Vashem

The world center for documentation, research, education and commemoration of the Holocaust and home to the Holocaust History Museum. Offers a guided tour in English (Fri at 10.00) and presents a variety of important survivors’ testimonies, personal diaries, artifacts and more. Special exhibit: Children in the Holocaust: Stars Without a Heaven Gives expression to the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust and displays their stories. Mount of Remembrance, Har Hazikaron St., off Herzl St. (02) 644-3802. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sun-Wed 09.00-17.00; Thur 09.00-20.00

HAIFA AND THE NORTH

Spring Festival

Hosted by Western Galilee Now, this festival offers over 40 different events against the backdrop of the northern landscape, ranging from nature walks to farmers’ markets as well as creative workshops, concerts and cooking classes. Fri 10.00-22.30; Sat 10.00-17.00. Various locations in the Western Galilee. Details: http://www.westgalil.org.il/

Gan Guru

Home to kangaroos, koalas and other Australian wildlife, the park offers Aboriginal face-painting and guided koala and bat feedings. Fri 09.00-15.00; Sat 09.00-17.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-16.00. Australia Park, Kibbutz Nir David (04) 648-8060, www.nirtours.co.il

Israel Railway Museum

The national railway museum of Israel features the country’s railway history, antique train cars and other railway items. Sun-Thur 08.00-16.00. 1 Hativat Golani St., Haifa. Details: www.rail.co.il

THE SOUTH

International Ballroom Dancing Festival

Watch 800 of the world’s best ballroom dancers (of all ages) participate in this annual competition, with a performance by special guests Kirill Belorukov and Polina Teleshova. Sat from 9.00 (celebratory gala at 19.00), Sports Hall, 90 Ha’atzmaut St., Ashdod. Tickets: www.ashow.co.il/show.php?id=3986, or Galina 054-586-5181