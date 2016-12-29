Things to Do Around Israel, December 30-January 5, 2016

TEL AVIV AND CENTER

Dinosaur Circus – A Journey Around the World

A team of international acrobats performs on stage with a pair of giant-sized dinosaur puppets in this new circus show, combining juggling, theater and gymnastics. Sat 10.00, 12.30, 16.00, Heichal Hatarbut, Rishon Letzion; Sun 10.00, 12.30, 15.30, 17.45, Gesher Theater. Tickets: *8780, www.leaan.co.il

Man and the Living World Museum

Exhibits for the entire family: “The Prehistoric Man – In the Footsteps of the Biped,” a journey through time, from the Big Bang through various human species until today; “Wild,” paintings of animals living in the wild by artist Ofir Buskila; “The Wild Animals of Nahum Gutman and Friends,” works inspired by Gutman’s illustrations depicting a playful alternative to hunting. Museum hours: Sat 10.00-17.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-14.00. National Park, Ramat Gan (03) 631-5010

The Museum for the Art of Puppetry

Offers a permanent collection of dozens of traditional and contemporary puppets and masks from Israel and abroad, as well as temporary and interactive exhibits. Wednesdays from 16.00-19.00. Israel Puppet Center, 13 Remez St., Holon. Details: www.puppetcenter.co.il

Beit Hatfutsot, Museum of the Jewish People

An exhibit for the whole family: “Heroes – Trailblazers of the Jewish People.” On key figures in Jewish culture, including scientists, intellectuals, leaders, revolutionaries, cultural figures, athletes and others. Includes activities and games. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sat 10.00-15.00; Sun-Wed 10.00-19.00; Thur 10.00-22.30. 2 Klausner St., Tel Aviv University, Ramat Aviv. Tickets: www.bh.org.il

Ramat Gan Safari

The 250-acre park is home to 200 species of wild mammals, birds and reptiles, and offers tours, activities and workshops, led by staff members. Fri and holiday eves 09.00-16.00; Sat and holidays, Sun-Thur 09.00-16.30 (last entry 2 hours before closing). 1 Sderot Hatzvi, Ramat Gan (03) 630-5305; www.safari.co.il

Eretz Israel Museum

The Planetarium Films about the solar system, on a revolving stage. “Secrets of the Suns,” ages 11+. Sat at 15.00, Mon-Thur at 10.30; “The Wonder Telescope,” ages 7+. Sat at 14.00, Mon-Wed at 13.30,Thur 13.30, 19.00; “Stars,” ages 5+. Sat at 12.00, Mon-Wed at 11.30, Thur 11.30, 17.00; “Astronaut,” ages 5+. Sat at 11.00, Mon-Thur at 15.00; “Life of Trees,” ages 5+. Sat at 13.00, Thur 16.00, 18.00. Tickets: http://www.eretzmuseum.org.il/

Ice Peaks

Ice skating rink, climbing wall and zip-line. Fri 11.00-23.00; Sat 10.00-23.00; Mon-Thur 17.30-20.00. Mifratz Shlomo St., Holon. Details: http://icepeaks.co.il/

Yitzhak Rabin Center

Celebrating the life and legacy of the assassinated prime minister, the center and its museum combine Rabin’s personal story with the development of the burgeoning Jewish State of Israel. Includes guided historical tours, and educational workshops on such ideas as democracy and remembrance. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sun, Mon, Wed 09.00-17.00; Tues, Thur 09.00-19.00. 8 Haim Levanon St., Ramat Aviv. Details: (03) 745-3322

JERUSALEM AND AREA

Neot Kedumim

Located in the homeland of the Hasmoneans, the park celebrates Hanukkah with “Back to the Hasmoneans,” an activity that includes tours and the reenactments of the story of the Maccabees and the miracle of the oil. Includes a visit to a traditional olive press. At the Clay Cave on Menorah Hill, a potter will demonstrate how to create jugs, lamps and more. Fri at 10.00. Details: (08) 977-0770, http://www.n-k.org.il/

Tisch Family Zoological Gardens (Biblical Zoo)

Hosts activities: an educational activity involving solving riddles placed throughout the zoo that lead to the last eggs of the endangered cinereous vulture from Eurasia (Fri-Sun at all hours); a science workshop on animal genes, accompanied by live snakes, amphibians and insects (Sun at 12.00); a circus show (Sun at 13.30, 14.30); meet the zookeepers (Sun at 14.30). Regular offerings: Natural exhibits of over 500 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and invertebrates from around the world. Includes a children’s zoo with a petting corner, animal feeding demonstrations, educational activities and the Noah’s Ark sculpture garden. Fri 09.00-16.30; Sat 10.00-19.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-19.00. Biblical Zoo, Aharon Shulov St. (02) 675-0111

Tower of David Museum

Holiday activity: Who Is a Hero? A special tour (accompanied by actors) on the heroes of the history of Jerusalem: King David, Judah Maccabee and Bar Kochba. Followed by a creative workshop. Ages 6-12. Fri 10.30, 11.30, 12.30; and The Night Spectacular - A night show presenting the history of Jerusalem, with images projected onto the walls, bridges and hidden pathways of the ancient citadel. At Jaffa Gate. Tickets: www.towerofdavid.org.il

Biblical Museum of Natural History

Showcasing mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and insects featured in the Hebrew Bible, the museum also functions as a zoo, natural history museum and Torah education center. Includes exhibitions of live animals, taxidermy specimens and biological artifacts. Visits to the museum are through a special guided tour, by appointment only. For the entire family. 5 Hatzaba St., Beit Shemesh. Reservations: office@biblicalnaturalhistory.org or 073-213-1662

Friends of Zion Museum

Focuses on the significant role played by Christians who tried to save the Jews during the Holocaust and who contributed to the establishment of the State of Israel. Features exhibits on the Jewish nation’s dream of restoring their historic homeland and the non-Jews who assisted them in accomplishing that dream. A tour, with 3D presentations, is offered daily (ages 7+). Fri 09.30-14.00; Sat 10.00-18.00; Sun-Thur 09.30-18.00. 20 Yosef Rivlin St. Reservations: www.fozmuseum.com

I Am Jerusalem

A multimedia show that takes visitors on a multi-sensory journey to experience the different layers of the Jerusalem of today, yesterday and tomorrow, as well as the city’s different sounds, sights, people and scents. Ages 5+. Fri 09.00-15.00; Sat (after Shabbat-23.00); Sun-Thur 09.00-22.00. At Mamilla Avenue shopping center. Tickets: www.iamjerusalem.co.il/tickets/

Jerusalem Botanical Gardens

The Children’s Discovery Trail A sensory exploration activity that incorporates trails, a canopy walk through the trees, touching water plants from the wooden deck, a “down to the roots” exhibit and tours. Fri 09.00-17.00; Sat 10.00-18.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-19.00. 1 Zalman Shneor St. ‏(via Nayot Petrol Station‏). Shabbat entry from 1 Burla St. Details: (02) 679-4012, www.en.botanic.co.il

Bloomfield Science Museum

Fields of Tomorrow An interactive exhibit on agricultural innovations and their ability to cope with an increased demand on the world’s food supply. Learn about hydroponic agriculture, pollination, drip irrigation systems and more. Workshops include how to find energy sources in pita and cucumber, on natural tastes and smells, as well as guided tours. Tiny Giants BBC nature documentary in 3D. Screenings: Fri at 12.00; Sat at 13.00. Hebrew University, Givat Ram Campus. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat and holidays 10.00-16.00; Mon-Thur 10.00-18.00. (02) 654-4888, www.mada.org.il

Mini Israel

Over 350 miniature replicas of historical, religious, archaeological and modern sites and buildings from around the country. Guided tours by appointment. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat, Sun-Thur 10.00-17.00. Location at Latrun 1-700-559-559, www.minisrael.co.il

Monkey Park

Guided tours, workshops, feedings, rides, wall climbing and other activities. Fri and holiday eves 10.00-14.00; Sat-Thur 10.00-16.00. Ben Shemen Forest ‏(near Kfar Daniel). (08) 928-5888, www.park.monkeypark.co.il

Yad Vashem

The world center for documentation, research, education and commemoration of the Holocaust and home to the Holocaust History Museum. Offers guided tour in English (Fri at 10.00) and presents a variety of important survivors’ testimonies, personal diaries, artifacts and more. Special exhibit: Children in the Holocaust: Stars Without a Heaven Gives expression to the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust and displays their stories. Mount of Remembrance, Har Hazikaron St., off Herzl St. (02) 644-3802. Fri 09.00-14.00; Sun-Wed 09.00-17.00; Thur 09.00-20.00

SHARON AREA

Florentine Circus

The circus group presents “Alien Circus,” a new show featuring glow-in-the-dark and water acrobatic stunts, fire juggling and more. For all ages. Sat 10.00, 12.30, 15.30; Sun 10.30, 12.30. Hakfar Hayarok, Ramat Hasharon. Tickets: *3851, www.florentinecircus.co.il

Dinosaur Circus – A Journey Around the World

On stage with a pair of giant-sized dinosaur puppets, a team of international acrobats performs in this new circus show, combining juggling, theater and gymnastics. Mon at 17.30. Heichal Hatarbut, Netanya. Tickets: *8780, www.leaan.co.il

HAIFA AND THE NORTH

Dinosaur Circus – A Journey Around the World

On stage with a pair of giant-sized dinosaur puppets, a team of international acrobats performs in this new circus show, combining juggling, theater and gymnastics. Tues at 17.30, Kibbutz Yifat, located in the Jezreel Valley. Tickets: *8780, www.leaan.co.il

The Science of Hanukkah

Offers scientific fire and light activities led by the national tutorial program, PERACH, from the Weizmann Institute of Science. Fri 09.00-13.00. Havayeda, 103 Tzahal St., Carmiel. Details: http://www.havayeda.org.il/

Janco Dada Museum

Hosts Chagigada, made up of daily theater and music shows, pantomime, acrobatics, tours and workshops. For the entire family. Fri, Sat 10.00-15.00. In Ein Hod (04) 984-2029, www.jancodada.co.il

Gan Guru

The park is home to wildlife including kangaroos and koalas, with Aboriginal face-painting and guided koala and bat feedings. Fri 09.00-15.00; Sat 09.00-17.00; Sun-Thur 09.00-16.00. Australia Park, Kibbutz Nir David (04) 648-8060, www.nirtours.co.il

Israel Railway Museum

The national railway museum of Israel features the country’s railway history, antique train cars and other railway items. Sun-Thur 08.00-16.00. 1 Hativat Golani St., Haifa. Details: www.rail.co.il

THE SOUTH

Lunada

A children’s museum offering a fascinating interactive experience, with original games that activate the various senses. Fri 09.00-13.00; Sat, Sun-Thur 09.30-18.30. 25 David Hareuveni St., Be’er Sheva www.lunada.co.il