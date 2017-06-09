Telegram to Yitzhak Rabin About Israel's Conquest of Sinai in Six-Day War Goes Up for Auction
'Happy to announce that all our forces are encamped on the banks of the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, the Sinai Peninsula is in our hands. Congratulations to you and to the entire IDF'
The telegram informing Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Yitzhak Rabin that the Israeli army had conquered the Sinai Peninsula in the Six-Day...
