The First Dissenting Israeli Voices of the Occupation
Amid the euphoria of Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War, a number of intellectuals expressed fears about what would happen next
It would be a mistake to think that the sense of intoxication after Israel’s victory in the Six-Day...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1