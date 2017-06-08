 What Israel gained - and lost - by unifying Jerusalem - Six-Day War – 50 years - Haaretz.com
Israelis guarding Western Wall in Jerusalem, June 16, 1967, during the Six Day War. AP

Opinion What Israel Gained - and Lost - by Unifying Jerusalem

Fear has driven Israel’s behavior in Jerusalem since 1967; from a city formerly associated with majesty and holiness, it has morphed into an alienated real estate project

By
On June 7, 1967, as soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces 55th...

