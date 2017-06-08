Opinion What Israel Gained - and Lost - by Unifying Jerusalem
Fear has driven Israel’s behavior in Jerusalem since 1967; from a city formerly associated with majesty and holiness, it has morphed into an alienated real estate project
On June 7, 1967, as soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces 55th...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1