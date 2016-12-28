For sale: 40 Israeli F-16 fighter jets with history
The first model of the American aircraft to arrive in Israel is being retired after 36 years. This is the plane that attacked the Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981.
On Monday the Israel Air Force retired the last of its F-16 "Netz” (Hawk) aircraft, used in the “Flying Dragon” force – aka “Red...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1