The Promsied Podcast: Waiting for Gadot
PART 3: On whether the widespread fascination with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot’s IDF past and Israeli identity reflects some strange and unnerving psycho-sexual fetishization of Israeli Jewesses and power
Noah, Don and Allison discuss whether the widespread fascination with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot’s IDF past and Israeli identity reflects some strange and unnerving psycho-sexual fetishization of Israeli Jewesses and power (Did we go to graduate school, or what?).
The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
