The Promised Podcast: Anthologizing the Occupation?

PART 2: On the new “Breaking the Silence” anthology of essays about the occupation, edited by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. What results might this politics-by-literature approach produce?

American authors Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon visiting Susya in the West Bank.
Authors Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon visiting Susya in the West Bank. Oren Ziv/Activestills

The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.

