The Promised Podcast: Anthologizing the Occupation?
PART 2: On the new “Breaking the Silence” anthology of essays about the occupation, edited by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. What results might this politics-by-literature approach produce?
Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes
Noah, Don and Allison discuss the new “Breaking the Silence” anthology of essays about the occupation, edited by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. What results might this politics-by-literature approach produce?
The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now