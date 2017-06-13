The Promised Podcast: Climate Change and the Jewish Question: We’ll Always Have Paris?
PART 1: On whether climate change is a danger to Israel's very existence, and whether America's withdrawal from the Paris Accord is a blow to Israel's security
Noah, Don and Allison ask whether climate change is a danger to Israel’s very existence, and whether America’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord is a blow to Israel’s security.
The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
