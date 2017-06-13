The Promised Podcast: Climate Change and the Jewish Question: We’ll Always Have Paris?

Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes

Noah, Don and Allison ask whether climate change is a danger to Israel’s very existence, and whether America’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord is a blow to Israel’s security.

skip - pp1

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Listen to the full show

The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.