The Promised Podcast: University Diversity Perversity?
PART 3: Should universities provide sex-segregated courses to ultra-Orthodox students, and prohibit female professors from teaching religious males?
Allison, Don and Noah ask whether universities ought to provide sex-segregated courses to ultra-Orthodox students, and prohibit female professors from teaching religious males.
The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
