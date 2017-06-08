The Promised Podcast: MK = Meager Kapabilities?
PART 2: A survey raises questions about how effective Members of Knesset are
Allison, Don and Noah mull over a survey raising questions about how effective Members of Knesset are.
The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
